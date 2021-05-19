Did you miss GamesBeat Summit 2021? Watch on-demand here!

Activision announced the World Series of Warzone tournament will feature a $300,000 prize pool for each of four different events. That’s the biggest prize for any previous tournaments for Call of Duty: Warzone, which has been downloaded more than 100 million times and is credited with giving Call of Duty: Black Ops — Cold War a huge boost in game sales.

The World Series of Warzone will feature four competitions in the battle royale mode for Call of Duty. The semi-invitational program will be separate trios- and duos-based competitions for each of the North America and European Union regions.

Fans can expect some of the biggest Warzone stars, streamers, and community members to squad up to battle for massive prizes in a custom Warzone lobby competition. This kind of announcement could juice the whole esports scene around Call of Duty. The Call of Duty League is in mid-season, with a focus on Cold War’s multiplayer maps. I interviewed some esports pros, like Kenny Williams of L.A. Thieves, about Warzone, but he said he had no time to play because he had to focus on the maps for his own tournament play.

And that brings me to the real point of this story. I’ve been playing Warzone since the first day, and I have now accumulated seven wins across all of the modes, like Warzone, Rebirth Island, Plunder, and Resurgence. Friends like Anthony Palma of Griffin Gaming Partners and Duke Schnepf have carried me to victory. And so I think it’s time that maybe we join up and I carry them to victory and a piece of that $300,000 prize pool.

In all seriousness, I think the Warzone tournament and esports scene is overdue for something like this. I’m sure it will be hard to watch, and perhaps hard to generate an audience for it, but there’s nothing like having an event for the people to make a game like this even more engaging and popular.