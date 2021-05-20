Yes, the major public clouds offer a lot. But what you may not know are the limitations, and how open clouds make the difference.

Adapdix on Thursday unveiled EdgeOps DataMesh, adaptive AI software that ingests, pre-processes and performs AI-driven analysis of data at the network edge to make automated, real time manufacturing process improvements.

DataMesh is intended to be especially useful in large-scale manufacturing. A pair of leading semiconductor manufacturers are among the first customers to incorporate the new product, which promises to streamline operations in a field that has recently been hit hard by supply-chain and production challenges.

The DataMesh software provides manufacturers with the ability to leverage data generated at the edge by “stitching together disparate data streams [for] edge inferencing in milliseconds,” Adapdix CEO Anthony Hill said in a statement. This leads to “real-time analysis, enabling split-second decision-making for critical operations and reduced downtime of high-value assets.”

Adapdix is based in Pleasanton, Calif. and was founded in 2015. The software developer’s edge-optimized data management platform speeds AI and machine learning to provide improvements to manufacturing services and processes. DataMesh is the first product to be released as part of the company’s EdgeOps platform.

EdgeOps improves data processing

Hill said that, because the Adapdix platform operates at the source on the equipment, it benefits from ultra-low latency required for integrating advanced AI applications.

“With the ongoing worldwide chip shortage, semiconductor companies are urgently looking for ways to yield more from their existing resources and Adapdix software helps them achieve exactly that. Chip makers using DataMesh are better able to optimize the performance and efficiency of their manufacturing equipment to maximize the yield, throughput and quality of their semiconductor manufacturing processes,” he said.

Notably, Micron Technology is both an investor in Adapdix and a customer. The Boise, Idaho-based flash memory and storage manufacturer’s Micron Ventures was part of a recent funding round for Adapdix that also included WRVI Capital, SoftBank’s Opportunity Fund and X2 Equity.

“Adapdix provides an innovative platform that allows enterprises to operationalize artificial intelligence across critical infrastructure to unlock new levels of productivity and streamlined processes,” Micron director of venture capital Andrew Byrnes said. He indicated such software is a step toward fulfilling the promise of Industry 4.0.