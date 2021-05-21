Start transforming your game’s economy and increase your bottom line. Get the free guide now.

E3 2021 is mere weeks away, and is it time for gamers to start putting their expectations in check? That’s one of the things that comes up on this week’s episode of the GamesBeat Decides podcast. For this episode, Mike Minotti has been banished to the Phantom Zone, so editors Jeff Grubb and Jason Wilson brought in AJ Minotti, Mike’s brother. In addition to E3, the crew talks about Starfield, of course. But they also talk about the possibility of Psychonauts 2 shadow-dropping at E3, Jason’s Road to the Show with fat knuckleballer Hot Cheese, Overwatch 2 changes, and more.