Yes, the major public clouds offer a lot. But what you may not know are the limitations, and how open clouds make the difference.

Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.

For most entrepreneurs with a big idea, seeing that idea come to life and grow doesn’t start with an appearance on Shark Tank. While we’d all love to have a Mark Cuban, or a Kevin O’Leary, or a Lori Greiner step in and fund our dream, the reality is a lot more…well, real.

Usually, there are no angel investors here. A modern CEO often has the scrap and claw for venture capital, all while exhibiting on-point business strategies and knowing exactly how to communicate their long-term vision to anyone and everyone.

With the training in The Complete CEO Startups Venture Capital Bundle, students get a first-hand view from the lofty perch of a startup entrepreneur, with courses aimed at locking down a sound business plan, raising the money to get that enterprise off the ground, and the know-how to make it grow and start to prosper from Day 1.

This package features seven courses with over 17 hours of training, beginning with a crash course in CEO-dom in the Strategy MBA: Business Strategy from Startup to CEO course. This Business Management 101 overview is a comprehensive MBA-level strategy deep-dive for anyone ready to brave the business ownership waters. Students will examine the business models and frameworks taught at all the top business schools, so entrepreneurs understand market growth, industry analysis, and more.

Of course, no business can go far without investors. Unless you’re rich enough to finance a new business yourself or ready to go into debt to get it up and running, several of these courses light the toward the other possibility: recruiting investors and venture capital to see your idea through.

Startups: Get Pitching for Funding Masterclass explains how to start a successful funding round, as well as the detailed art of pitching investors. Capital Raising for Entrepreneurs evaluates the investor landscape, allowing students proper insight into where a business is in its development process, and how much money they need to raise to get to the next level. And Startup Essentials for Founders goes inside the six most critical areas to develop when launching a business, as well as the 36 major issues every startup has to know about and address to succeed.

Finally, there are also three courses getting deep into the details of venture capital, explaining some common misconceptions and even liquidation preferences in the event things don’t go as planned.

The Complete CEO Startups Venture Capital Bundle features $1,40 worth of intensive top-level business training, but here, you get it all for only $39.99.

Prices subject to change.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.