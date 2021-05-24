Yes, the major public clouds offer a lot. But what you may not know are the limitations, and how open clouds make the difference.

Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.

Sometimes when great deals pop up, you don’t ask questions. You just put down your credit card, make the purchase, and figure out the rest later.

That’s what’s happening right now with Babbel Language Learning, where students are taking advantage now of one of the best prices of the year for the language instruction system that boasts over 10 million users worldwide. Right now, the best-of-the-season price for a lifetime Babbel subscription for learning up to 14 different languages is just $179, a savings of almost 65 percent off the regular price.

And many of those 10 million users are pretty happy about their decision too. Backed by a 4.6 out of 5-star rating from over 850,000 Apple App Store and Google Play users, Babbel’s method crafted by over 100 linguistic experts can get any learner conversant in a new language in just 30 days.

Considering even AI has trouble with languages, that sounds like a tall order. But Babbel is confident that once learners really tap into their 8,500 hours of high-quality language education, all segmented into easily digestible 10 to 15 minute, schedule-friendly lessons, the barriers to understanding start breaking down, giving way to a whole new language experience in your new tongue.

Babbel achieves those kinds of results by starting with basic conversational skills, helping students grasp the language around useful real-life subjects like travel, family, business, food, and more. Meanwhile, Babbel’s personalized lesson reviews keep a sharp eye on that training, utilizing their proprietary speech recognition technology to actually assess a student’s speech, spot strengths, and weaknesses, then further tailor the learning to that learner’s particular needs.

And since this deal includes a lifetime of access, learners don’t have to stop at one new language. Babbel’s vast resources remain available to either freshen up your understanding of a single language or allow you to dip into training on all 14 languages in Babbel’s archives, including Spanish, German, Italian, and French, as well as Swedish, Turkish, Dutch, Russian, and more.

And yes, this deal is one of the best that Babbel offers all year, knocking almost 65 percent off the $499 price tag for their language learning systems down to only $179 while this limited-time deal lasts.

Prices subject to change.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.