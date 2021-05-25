Start transforming your game’s economy and increase your bottom line. Get the free guide now.

GameAnalytics has launched GameIntel, a new market intelligence platform that it hopes provides “the game industry’s source of truth” for top mobile games.

Built on a huge gaming dataset of more than a third of the world’s total players, GameIntel provides market insights and key performance indicators (KPIs) for top charting mobile games.

GameIntel uses data from more than 140,000 games that integrate GameAnalytics globally, and it builds on the development of the company’s existing Benchmarks+ platform. It serves developers, publishers, monetization managers, and other game industry professionals with a way to glean meaningful insights.

“GameIntel is an extension to our Benchmarks+ service, and we see it as a source of truth in the gaming industry,” said GameIntel director Chay Hunter in an interview with GamesBeat. “We can get retention trends for genres of games and get away from the rumor mongering.”

With the launch of GameIntel, users can now get market insights via dashboards, including interactive views of the top charts, global top performing games and publishers, recently released titles, games in soft launch, and trending games. The new service also includes deep categorization of more than 150,000 games across the entire store ecosystem, with game-specific mechanic level search capabilities to enable better market research.

“We spent the last year or so building this all into a tool,” Hunter said. “We’ve tagged about 150,000 games in detail.”

Building on Benchmarks+

It monitors the top 500 charts (hourly) for free and paid games, it shows views for global hits and top performing publishers, it has a searchable database of more than 220,000 games, and it has performance and usage estimates for top games. It has the trending games over past day, week and month, recently released, upcoming and soft launch titles, and hundreds of data points per game including themes, art style, mechanics.

It also has precise subgenres and searchable metadata.

When GameAnalytics released the Benchmarks+ platform in 2019, it provided aggregated usage data for metrics such as retention, engagement, monetization and advertising. The Benchmarks+ service will now remain active as a feature bundle within the wider GameIntel platform, making it possible for game developers to unlock both services with a single account.

GameIntel users can access a number of key usage insights across all games, including: Installs, DAU and Retention across D1, D7, and D30.

The 140,000 monitored games are have an average of 1.7 billion monthly players for more than 20 billion unique monthly sessions. The estimation models are powered by GameAnalytics network data. GameAnalytics was founded in 2012 by Danish serial entrepreneur, Morten Wulff, who today remains the chairman of the company. The company raised $8 million and it was acquired by mobile advertising company Mobvista in 2016.

