Tech is one of the most demanding job sectors around, with those vying for work expected to juggle a handful of different disciplines — and be stellar at all of them. So when the employment watchers at Burning Glass analyzed job listings to determine the most in-demand job skill for new hires, you might expect to hear SQL or Python, or development.

Actually, the no. 1 job skill required in new tech positions is project management. While it feels mostly un-techy, it actually makes sense when you consider that complex tech projects don’t get done without a qualified project manager marshaling the budgeting, scheduling, development, and production requirements into one organized game plan.

Trained project managers are well compensated for their skill — and with the training in The 2021 PMP Career Training Certification Bundle, students can soak up the knowledge of the most popular project manager methodologies and get certified as a true expert in that in-demand field.

Across 10 courses with nearly 40 hours of intensive training, learners get first-hand introductions to the proven systems that drive the most important business projects — with guidance in how to lay out and manage any of these processes on your own and earn certification as a true project management pro.

Project Management in One Hour serves as a solid 60-minute primer on the entire PM field, giving students an overview of definitions, key concepts, and the formal steps in the project management process.

But as with anything, there are many different possible approaches, so further courses explore some of the top methodologies used today. Project Management Professional (PMP) Exam Prep: 6th Edition explores the PMI, or Waterfall method, which rigidly separates planning, development, and testing phases to streamline a successful outcome.

But there are also courses here in Agile and Scrum Master Certification Prep and The Complete Jira Agile Project Management Course, examining the Agile method, which focuses more on the iterative process involving short sprints, constant evaluation, and continual improvement through the creation process.

There’s even an Agile Vs Waterfall Project Methodologies Comparison course drawing all the important parallels and conflicts between the two approaches. And there’s the Certified Lean Six Sigma Green Belt training, which looks into the Six Sigma methodology of reaching project success through reducing variation and waste in your process.

The instruction in The 2021 Complete PMP Career Training Certification Bundle would usually cost almost $2,000, but as part of this collection and with the current Memorial Day Sale underway, it’s all available now for just $20, a price that will only remain in effect until June 2.

