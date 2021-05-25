Start transforming your game’s economy and increase your bottom line. Get the free guide now.

Sega has announced that it will giving the public a look at upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog projects at 9:00 a.m. Pacific on May 27 during an online showcase called Sonic Central.

The event will help celebrate the character’s 30th anniversary. The original Sonic the Hedgehog came out for the Sega Genesis back in 1991. Since then, he has become one of the most recognizable video game characters in the world. He’s also one of the gaming icons to star in a successful move (a sequel is coming out on April 8, 2022).

Sonic had a big year in 2017 with the release of two games: Sonic Mania and Sonic Forces. But outside of the movie, the franchise has been quiet since then. With this event’s positioning close to E3, this should be when we finally hear about upcoming Sonic games.

Sega also released a new video celebrating Sonic’s anniversary, which you can watch above.