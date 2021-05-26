Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.
Blizzard Entertainment announced today that it will not be holding an in-person BlizzCon event this year due to the “ongoing complexities and uncertainties of the pandemic.”
BlizzCon traditionally happens every year around the start of November at the Anaheim Convention Center, attracting tens of thousands of attendees. Even with COVID restrictions relaxing across the U.S., it may not be time for such a big gathering.
But this also gives Blizzard some breathing room. It did an online event in February where it revealed some info about upcoming games like Diablo IV and Overwatch 2, but neither title has a release date. People expect big announcements at BlizzCon, and the company may not have all that much to share about these projects (especially release dates) by November.
Blizzard is planning another online show for the early part of next year, along with “smaller in-person gatherings.”
