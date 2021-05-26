Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.
Square Enix revealed a new remake for Dragon Quest III during a stream today celebrating the franchise’s 35th anniversary. It will have a simultaneous release on home consoles, although we do not know which systems and when.
Dragon Quest III has been remade before, including a relatively recent adaption for newer platforms like mobile and Switch. But that game is ugly. This new interpretation uses that same HD 2D style that we’ve seen in modern Square Enix games like Octopath Traveler.
The original Dragon Quest III came out in 1988 for the NES (Famicom in Japan). It is one of the most popular entries in the series thanks to its robust class system.
And although similar remakes for the first and second Dragon Quest games are not official, the stream did note that their creation is possible. (With a whistle blowing when series creator Yuji Horii mentioned this.)
Hopefully, the days of shoddy Square Enix JRPG remakes are behind us (let’s give this same treatment to Final Fantasy VI, please).
