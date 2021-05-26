Start transforming your game’s economy and increase your bottom line. Get the free guide now.

Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.

Facebook Gaming is adding monetization tools for creators who focus on video-on-demand.

Facbook said that gaming creators continue to build meaningful communities and earn meaningful revenue on Facebook Gaming. Whether pursuing a full-fledged career, a side hustle, or making content just for fun, Facebook Gaming is creating monetization tools so that creators can thrive on the platform.

This means that Facebook Gaming is going after YouTube’s creators.

Stars for gaming videos on demand (VoD)

The platform is taking steps to support prerecorded and edited gaming videos (called video-on-demand, or VoD). They’re starting with monetization and testing how people support their favorite creators by sending “Stars” while watching VoD content. This is a new way for viewers to show they’re fans outside of livestreaming.

With VoD, the creator can set a Stars goal for videos in a dashboard and track it in real time against Stars received from viewers. For Stars-eligible VoD content, a ticker will display messages that contain Stars, and animations will play when people send these. To help deepen the connection between creators and their fans, Facebook has added tools for creators to respond individually, or in batches, to Star senders.

Fans can purchase Stars. This program is in pilot testing with a small group of creators, with hopes to roll out more broadly soon.

Live Breaks during livestreams

Facebook Gaming is also testing new tools for live creators to earn money while engaging with their communities. Live Breaks is a new form of mid-roll ads for partner gaming creators. Live Breaks are manually triggered 30-, 90-, or 150-second breaks that incorporate a mixture of standard mid-roll video ads and creator-generated or viewer-generated content, such as highlights and clips of amazing plays or curated calls to action for viewers.

Calls to action could include videos to educate an audience about Stars and Fan Subs or calls to join a Facebook Group. Live Breaks are available to a limited number of partner gaming creators and will roll out more broadly following this initial test phase.

The Level Up program

Level Up is the first stop on the career path as a Facebook Gaming creator, and provides creators with initial tools to jumpstart their communities and begin earning from their content. To help make livestreaming accessible to as many people as possible, Facebook Gaming is expanding Level Up to the following regions: Hong Kong, Kenya, Nigeria, Norway, Paraguay, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Ukraine, and Venezuela.