Start transforming your game’s economy and increase your bottom line. Get the free guide now.

Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.

Sony has talked previous about plans to release a new God of War game for the PlayStation 5 in 2021. During the PlayStation 5 showcase in September 2020, Sony Interactive Entertainment teased the game with the tagline “Ragnarok is coming.” But it never officially confirmed the name of the new project from Sony Santa Monica. But it looks like “God of War: Ragnarok” is going to stick — at least according to Sony’s latest financial filing.

In documents provided by SIE to investors, the company referred to its “best-ever post-launch lineup.” It pointe d to upcoming games like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Final Fantasy XVI, and Horizon: Forbidden West. But the publisher also highlighted God of War: Ragnarok with a full title treatment. It’s worth noting that this is the first time that Sony has shown the full title like this. But this is not the first time we’ve seen “Ragnarok” written out in that style.

At the end of the teaser trailer, the “Ragnarok is coming” line uses the same font. So if you, like me, assumed that Sony would call it God of War: Ragnarok, it seems like you are probably right.

As for when we will hear more about the new God of War, the 2021 release date seems unlikely. Sony is going to talk about Horizon: Forbidden West during a State of Play on Thursday, and maybe PlayStation boss Jim Ryan will give us an update on God of War at that time.