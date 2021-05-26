Yes, the major public clouds offer a lot. But what you may not know are the limitations, and how open clouds make the difference.

Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.

At Google’s inaugural Data Cloud Summit, the company announced three new solutions across its database and data analytics portfolio: Dataplex, Datastream, and Analytics Hub. Google says all three services, which are available in preview, are designed to help businesses break free from data silos to predict business outcomes and make informed decisions.

A recent Gartner survey found that organizations estimate the average cost of poor data quality at $12.8 million per year. With data spanning databases, data lakes, data warehouses, and even data marts — in multiple clouds and on-premises — enterprises are grappling with how to centrally manage and govern their apps. A Forrester survey found that between 60% and 73% of all data within corporations is never analyzed for insights or larger trends. The opportunity cost of this unused data is substantial, with a Veritas report pegging it at $3.3 trillion in 2020.

Datastream, Analytics Hub, and Dataplex

The first of Google’s new cloud products is Datastream, a serverless change data capture and replication service. Datastream enables enterprises to ingest data streams in real time, from Oracle and MySQL databases to Google Cloud services — including BigQuery, Cloud SQL for PostgreSQL, Google Cloud Storage, and Cloud Spanner. Google says that for early customers like Schnuck Markets, Datastream simplified their architecture and reduced lag for Oracle data replication to BigQuery and CloudSQL.

Available in preview in Q3, Analytics Hub, a complementary product, exchanges data and analytics assets throughout organizations to address challenges in data reliability. Analytics Hub provides a way to access and share data at a lower cost, allowing data providers and organizations to control and monitor how their data is being used and create a curated library of internal and external assets.

As for Dataplex, it’s an intelligent data fabric that lets organizations manage, monitor, and govern their data across data lakes, data warehouses, and databases. Automated data quality allows data scientists to address data consistency using AI and machine learning capabilities from Google or a third party and a pay-as-you-go model. Early user Equifax is working with Google to incorporate Dataplex into its core analytics platform.

Tom Galizia, global chief commercial officer at Deloitte, says Deloitte will work with Google to deploy Dataplex, Datastream, and Analytics Hub with enterprise customers and institutions. “What is truly powerful here is that Google Cloud solves for disparate and bespoke systems housing hard-to-access siloed data with enhanced data experiences. They’ve also simplified implementation and management for better decision-making. We are truly excited to realize the market potential with Google Cloud’s innovations for building data clouds,” he said in a statement provided to VentureBeat.

New services in preview and GA

During the Data Cloud Summit, Google detailed additional updates pertaining to its cloud database and analytics suite.

BigQuery Omni for Microsoft Azure is available in preview, and Looker for Microsoft Azure is now generally available. Both can help deliver insights from Azure cloud environments. In related news, BigQuery ML Anomaly Detection is also generally available, allowing customers to detect normal versus problematic data patterns across their organization.

In Q3, Google plans to launch Dataflow Prime, an expansion of its Dataflow service that provides a solution for streaming data analytics. Dataflow Prime will embed AI and machine learning capabilities to offer streaming predictions such as time series analysis and smart diagnostics that proactively identify bottlenecks, auto-tuning for increased utilization.

Google also announced that it will soon lower the entry price for Cloud Spanner– its fully managed relational database — 90% by offering customers granular instance sizing. Beyond this, the company previewed BigQuery federation to Spanner, which will let users query transactional data residing in Spanner from BigQuery for real-time insights. Lastly, Google launched Key Visualizer in preview to provide interactive monitoring that lets developers identify trends and usage patterns in Spanner.

“Data must be thought of as an ability that integrates all aspects of working with it. Every industry is accelerating their shift [to] being digital-first as they recognize data is the essential ingredient for value creation and the key to advancing their digital transformation,” Google Cloud VP and GM Gerrit Kazmaier said in a blog post. “At Google Cloud, we’re committed to helping our customers build the most powerful data cloud solution to unlock value and actionable real-time insights needed to future-proof their business.”