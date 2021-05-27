Start transforming your game’s economy and increase your bottom line. Get the free guide now.

Real-time strategy game maker Frost Giant Studios has teamed up on an advisory basis with Mike and Amy Morhaime’s Dreamhaven and it is licensing Unreal Engine 5 from Epic Games.

As part of the partnership agreement, Dreamhaven will provide consultation on product development, feedback in pre-production, and will also playtest the game. That’s important for Frost Giant Games, whose leaders worked at Blizzard, because Dreamhaven was created by Blizzard Entertainment cofounder Mike Morhaime and his wife Amy Morhaime.

Irvine, California-based Frost Giant Studios was started by StarCraft and Warcraft veterans Tim Morten and Tim Campbell. In October 2020, they raised $4.7 million in venture capital funding from Bitkraft Ventures, 1Up Ventures, GC Tracker, Riot Games, and Griffin Gaming Partners.

Frost Giant Studios is focused on the real-time strategy genre in part because it hasn’t gotten as much attention in recent years as other big genres, like battle royale shooters or console action-adventure games. The Frost Giant team believes that RTS games on the PC can still be a vibrant part of gaming in the future.

Morten was the production director on Blizzard’s StarCraft II: Legacy of the Void, which came out in 2015 and was the final expansion for StarCraft II. Campbell was the original lead campaign designer for Warcraft III: The Frozen Throne. Those games were among the most successful RTS titles of all time, but Morten felt he had to leave Blizzard to work on another RTS.

Dreamhaven’s goals

Meanwhile, Dreamhaven was founded around a common goal to empower creators, help bring their ideas to life, and create original gaming experiences that foster meaningful connections between players. Frost Giant has also inked a licensing deal with Epic Games, creators of Unreal Engine 5 (UE5), which went into early access availability this week. The demo that Epic Games showed built on Unreal Engine 5 looked amazing in its visual quality.

The Dreamhaven team is composed of the original Blizzard RTS leadership team, who will offer applicable and valuable guidance as Frost Giant fulfills its strategy to lower the barrier to entry into RTS as well as significantly enhancing co-operative, campaign, and competitive gameplay. As part of the partnership agreement, the Dreamhaven team will provide consultation on product development, feedback in pre-production, and will also playtest the game.

Tim Morten, Frost Giant Studios CEO, said in a statement that his company is fortunate to be able to tap Mike Morhaime’s experience, and Mike Morhaime said that the Frost Giant team helped build some of the best RTS games of all time.

“We couldn’t be happier to see Frost Giant putting Unreal Engine 5 through its paces as they build their next-generation RTS,” said David Stelzer, director of business development for Unreal Engine at Epic Games, in an email to GamesBeat. “It’s easy to imagine how UE5’s generational leap in technology and workflows will open up new possibilities for building worlds that are richer and more dynamic than ever before, with limitless possibilities when it comes to gameplay. We’re grateful to have this awesome team along for the journey with us right out of the gate as we launch UE5 in Early Access.”