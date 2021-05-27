Yes, the major public clouds offer a lot. But what you may not know are the limitations, and how open clouds make the difference.

Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.

Sending payments across borders remains a complex task for large enterprises. Moving money internationally involves juggling exchange rates, navigating banking networks, and understanding archaic rules.

While Transferwise has been successful at helping consumers solve these issues, Paris-based iBanFirst is attacking the problem for large corporations that need to make frequent transfers of much larger sums.

The company is now planning to accelerate its growth by expanding its reach across Europe through a series of acquisitions designed to consolidate such services and help enterprises manage the cost and complexity of international transfers. Facilitating such money transfers is crucial as more commerce goes digital and companies need greater speed and predictability to manage their finances.

“People trust more and more that the internet is able to do international payments and they trust us to do it,” said iBanFirst CEO and founder Pierre-Antoine Dusoulier.

To fuel that strategy, iBanFirst announced today a wide-ranging financial partnership with Marlin Equity Partners valued at $243 million. The financing is a mix of investment, buyouts of some previous investors, and access to debt that will be used in part to acquire competitors across Europe.

Currently, international payments on a large scale might be routed through several banks, making it difficult for companies to predict exchange rates, fees, and timing. iBanFirst augments this traditional system by creating greater visibility.

Customers can easily create accounts in 30 currencies in more than 150 countries which can then be used to speed up and simplify such transfers.

iBanFirst connects customers directly to currency trading desks to get faster service. The company also provides a series of financial instruments that allow a greater range of businesses to hedge against currency rate fluxations. And its platform allows companies to track the timing of payments and understand in real-time potential fees.

The company currently has operations in France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. That includes a recently opened office in Munich and a new R&D center in Tunis in H2 of last year. The next step is an expansion into Central and Eastern Europe while also looking for opportunities to expand in the U.K.