Niantic said its Pokémon Go Fest 2021 will take place July 17 to July 18 as a digital-only worldwide event. And this year the spirit of the annual event will be a musical festival theme, where players will be able to choose between two different musical themes, complete with custom music tracks unique to each.

The producer behind Pokémon’s iconic music, Junichi Masuda, has produced all-new tracks for Pokémon Go Fest 2021, including a rock-and-rolling track for Pikachu Rock Star fans and a high-energy electro-pop song for Pikachu Pop Star fans. Last year, millions of players caught more than a billion Pokémon over the festival weekend.

The event will cost $5, a discount from last year’s ticket price of $15, and it will celebrate Pokémon Go’s 5th anniversary. During the show, players will take on the role of the show director. Players will help the character Professor Willow and team leaders put on a concert celebration by choosing between certain Pokémon to join the festivities.

Completing the game’s Special Research will provide special rewards, including an encounter with a Mythical Pokémon. The event will see the debut of Shiny Sawk and Shiny Throh plus other Pokémon sightings in special event costumes.

The Global Challenge Arena returns this year, allowing players to complete themed collaborative challenges on Saturday. Player photos will be featured in the app’s Today View; players can share their photos tagged with #PokemonGOFest2021 for a chance to see their photos featured during the event.

Google Play is also the official event sponsor for Pokémon GO Fest 2021.