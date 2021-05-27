Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.
Sega announced Sonic Colors: Ultimate during its Sonic Central event today. It is coming out on September 7.
This will be a remaster of the 2010 Wii game. Sonic had a rough reputation around that time thanks to critical flops like Sonic the Hedgehog (2006) and Sonic Unleashed. Sonic Colors, with its focus on fast-paced 2D gameplay with fun powerups, was a rare bright spot for the franchise during this period, and it managed to sell over 2 million copies.
However, you could only play it on the Wii, which was underpowered back when it debuted in 2006. Sonic Colors: Ultimate is coming out for Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC (via the Epic Games Store), and Stadia. We’ll be seeing the game in HD for the first time.
Oh, don’t worry about not seeing the game listed for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S. Backward compatibility will have you covered.
GamesBeatGamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How will you do that? Membership includes access to:
- Newsletters, such as DeanBeat
- The wonderful, educational, and fun speakers at our events
- Networking opportunities
- Special members-only interviews, chats, and "open office" events with GamesBeat staff
- Chatting with community members, GamesBeat staff, and other guests in our Discord
- And maybe even a fun prize or two
- Introductions to like-minded parties