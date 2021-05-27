Start transforming your game’s economy and increase your bottom line. Get the free guide now.

Sega announced Sonic Colors: Ultimate during its Sonic Central event today. It is coming out on September 7.

This will be a remaster of the 2010 Wii game. Sonic had a rough reputation around that time thanks to critical flops like Sonic the Hedgehog (2006) and Sonic Unleashed. Sonic Colors, with its focus on fast-paced 2D gameplay with fun powerups, was a rare bright spot for the franchise during this period, and it managed to sell over 2 million copies.

However, you could only play it on the Wii, which was underpowered back when it debuted in 2006. Sonic Colors: Ultimate is coming out for Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC (via the Epic Games Store), and Stadia. We’ll be seeing the game in HD for the first time.

Oh, don’t worry about not seeing the game listed for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S. Backward compatibility will have you covered.