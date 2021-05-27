Start transforming your game’s economy and increase your bottom line. Get the free guide now.

Sega announced a new compilation, Sonic Origins, during its Sonic Central event today. It is coming to the “latest platforms.”

The package will include Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD. These titles helped make Sonic one of the most recognizable characters in gaming, and they also helped Sega compete with the dominant Nintendo during the console wars of the ’90s.

We’ve had compilations of most of these games before. Heck, Sonic Jam came out for the Sega Saturn back in 1997. But to be fair, it is unusual to have Sonic CD be part of the proceedings.

Sonic is celebrating his 30th anniversary this year, so these games could be a fun nostalgic trip for many while giving younger fans an easy way to experience the character’s earliest hits.