Sonic Team gave us our first look at its next game during Sega’s Sonic Central event today.
We didn’t see much, just a short teaser of Sonic running through a forest and creating a mysterious symbol. It is coming out in 2022.
The character is celebrating his 30th anniversary this year, and he’s has had a successful run in gaming that has extended to cartoons, comics, and even film. Sonic Team is the main studio that works on gaming franchise, having last created 2017’s Sonic Forces.
Sadly, no news about a Sonic Mania 2 today. Oh well.
