Outfit7, the publisher of the Talking Tom and Friends franchise, has grown up and is branching beyond virtual pets and endless runner games with the unveiling of Mythic Legends.

The move is the company’s attempt to expand its portfolio beyond Talking Tom titles, which have helped the company reach more than 430 million monthly active users. Mythic Legends is a new intellectual property inspired by auto battlers like Auto Chess and Teamflight Tactics. It has an asynchronous multiplayer mode and advanced progression system, and it will come out globally on mobile this year.

The game is what Outfit7 signaled at our GamesBeat Summit 2021 event. Ante Odic, its senior vice president of product development, talked about the need to build on past successes by investing in new IP. On top of Mythic Legends, Outfit7 has a life simulation game with “deep choice-based storytelling and a visual narrative” in development for 2022.

The company has also announced a few other titles, including Swamp Attack 2, a tower defense arcade shooter that is also in production for a release later this year. That game will focus on the company’s trademark of funny characters, and it will put them in “richly designed worlds.”

Image Credit: Outfit7

Outfit7 is also expanding the Talking Tom and Friends universe. It showed an early reveal of My Talking Angela 2, launching globally this summer, alongside Talking Tom Gold Run 2, a runner game that will take users through time and space. The company also disclosed the development of a new animated series where characters transformed into superheroes must unlock their potential to save the day.

At our event, Odic said his company helps teams stay fresh by enabling them to work on new genres for the Talking Tom IP, as well as try new games based on new characters.

Image Credit: Outfit7

“Even if it is a casual game, there are so many complex systems and new technologies,” he said. “When you go into the new area, you need a completely different mindset and different kinds of people that need to do a lot of research. They need to be aware constantly that they don’t really know what they’re doing. And be careful not to judge based on previous experiences. So creating new IP becomes a very interesting time for us.”

United Luck Consortium purchased Outfit7, the maker of the wildly popular Talking Tom mobile app, for $1 billion in 2017.

Outfit7 is based in Cyprus, with operations in places like Slovenia, the United Kingdom, and China. The company’s Talking Tom and Friends franchise has billions of downloads. Talking Tom debuted in 2010, becoming a hit as kids and adults alike learned how to prompt the funny character to say amusing things about their friends or make farting noises.