Game maker Zynga and fashion designer Kenneth Cole have teamed up to celebrate Pride Month inside Zynga’s High Heels hypercasual mobile game.

The move is the latest in a series of big steps from Zynga to celebrate diversity. The partnership will debut the Kenneth Cole Pride 2021 fashion collection inside the High Heels game, which was published by Zynga’s Rollic division and has been downloaded more than 60 million times. This collaboration marks the first time that Kenneth Cole’s iconic street-smart style will be featured in a mobile game, and it’s another recognition of how important the audience for games has become.

For the first two weeks of June, gamers will be able to play with pride as they outfit their character and strut the virtual runway in product from the Kenneth Cole Pride 2021 collection, including the

brand’s Kam sneakers, shirts that proudly state “Being Different is What We Have in Common” and other accessories such as sunglasses, watches, and mask lanyards.

For almost 40 years, Kenneth Cole has supported a culture of equity and inclusion. In 2020, Kenneth Cole founded The Mental Health Coalition, whose mission is to build a like-minded community that will work together to destigmatize all mental health conditions, enabling equitable access to vital resources and support for all.

For every Pride product purchased on kennethcole.com, a percentage of net sales will be donated to The Mental Health Coalition. The coalition offers resources specific to LGBTQ+ communities, including an LBGTQ+ mental health guide and the ability to connect with its member organizations for support.

You can see Cole’s own words supporting the project in the video included, as well as comments from Bernard Kim, president of publishing at Zynga. I’ve played the High Heels game during my free moments, and it’s challenging to walk a catwalk in high heels.