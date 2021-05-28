Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.

There haven’t been a lot of silver linings to the past year. But if there’s something we can point to as a positive outcome of our shared COVID nightmare, it’s spurred many of us to do something that doesn’t happen nearly often enough. We’re all…((gasp))…reading!

As it turns out, day upon day stuck inside was some serious incentive for millions to pick up a book, with 35 percent of the world’s population reporting they actually read more in 2020. A whole 1 in 7 — 14 percent — said they read significantly more.

You’re taking in more information than ever and the doors to your brain library are wide open right now. Readers can keep that gravy train of knowledge flowing with a lifetime of access to the stacked archives of the 12min Micro Book Library.

No, micro books aren’t printed at doll size. Instead, these micro books are 12-minute encapsulations of over 1,800 non-fiction microbooks in two dozen different categories. As a member, library users can ingest the main takeaways from hundreds of best-selling books on topics ranging from finance, parenting, and leadership to sales, productivity, and more.

The 12min editorial team digs deep, crafting both text and audio versions of all these impactful works, making them available both online and as downloads so you can save and store for when you want them, even if you aren’t in range of WiFi or cell service. And since a 12min micro book only takes 12 minutes, they’re perfectly bite-sized for driving across town, doing a quick workout, or just while waiting for the bus.

In addition to all-time nonfiction titans like The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, Rich Dad Poor Dad, The 4-Hour Workweek, 30 Ways to Reboot Your Body, and more, the library adds about 30 new books a month. And if the library doesn’t already include a summary of the book a user wants, all they have to do is recommend it to 12min for inclusion into the collection.

