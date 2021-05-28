The Nintendo Switch Pro is back in the news, and a reveal is imminent, according to Bloomberg and other insiders. Meanwhile, it was a busy week leading into E3 with news about Horizon: Forbidden West, Dragon Quest 12, and Sonic Rangers. The crew talks about all of that and more on this week’s episode of the GamesBeat Decides podcast. Join us, won’t you?

