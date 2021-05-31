Start transforming your game’s economy and increase your bottom line. Get the free guide now.

If you are a veteran looking for a career in the video game industry, then Activision Blizzard said that you’re welcome to apply for jobs.

In a blog post, Activision Blizzard’s Sam Harper said that veterans bring the experience and skills to drive high-impact performance in businesses and it is encouraging more military veterans to apply for jobs via its Veteran’s Guide to Activision Blizzard.

The Call of Duty Endowment, started by Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick, is currently raised $3 million for veterans with medical experience to get jobs outside of the military. The endowment has placed 85,000 veterans in jobs to date. So far this year, the endowment has placed veterans in jobs at an average cost of $515 per placement. The endowment aims to place 100,000 veterans in meaningful jobs by 2024.

“Through this commitment, we know that you bring leadership, loyalty, teamwork, resilience, technical acumen, and cross-cultural experience,” Harper wrote. “Each of these attributes are critical to making our epic entertainment for the global player community we serve, which is why we want you to join our ranks.”

The tips include understanding the opportunities available, which range from game development to business operations, with the latter including functions like marketing, finance, legal, information technology, infrastructure, and support. The company’s vice chairman is veteran of the Austrian military helicopter corps and its chief administrative officer was a Ranger-qualified U.S. Army infantry officer. The company has clusters of veterans in art, information technology, production, quality assurance, and engineering.

The company encourages veterans to get the right education, personalize their resumes, buff their portfolios, include a cover letter, and prepare for the interview. I’m playing a lot of Call of Duty: Warzone this weekend, and I’d like to offer my thanks to veterans around the world for their service.