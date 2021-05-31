Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.

Now that everyone from tween girls to multi-billion dollar conglomerates is finally online and creating digital content, especially videos…let’s talk about doing that content correctly.

While everyone should be applauded for finally embracing the now and making videos, creators need to think about how their videos are actually getting watched. Like, the fact that a surprising 85 percent of Facebook videos are watched with the sound off. So if you’re including valuable audio information in your social videos, it is often quite literally falling on deaf ears.

While some platforms are doing automatic captioning these days, it’s definitely not the norm yet. Rather than give up that opportunity to engage, a subscription to Liro Pro Auto Captions for Videos can do all the heavy lifting for you.

The numbers don’t lie — videos with captions so people can read along get over 16 percent more reach, reactions, and shares. And if you’re asking viewers to click a link or take action, your odds improve more than 25 percent with captioning like Liro Pro.

Liro Pro takes all the guesswork out of captioning…in fact, it takes most of the regular work out of the process too. Its AI computer brain listens to the voice-overs in your audio, then translates that spoken word into a written text that flows along with the rest of your video. It’s smart enough to understand and translate up to 87 different languages to create those captions, covering all the biggies like English and Spanish to more exotic tongues like Italian, Arabic, Indonesian, and more.

And in case something in your video doesn’t quite sync up, Liro Pro makes all your captions customizable with just a few taps, changing your speed, caption fonts, colors, text position, and more.

With a Liro Pro membership, users can caption an unlimited number of projects. That covers anything up to 15 minutes long and doesn’t include any annoying distractions like a watermark or advertising.

Twelve months of Liro Pro Auto Captions for Videos access is usually a $59 value, but as part of this offer, it’s on sale now for only $19.99.

