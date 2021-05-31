Start transforming your game’s economy and increase your bottom line. Get the free guide now.

Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.

Team Liquid and Garena have announced their first Free Fire community tournament in the U.S.

The move is part of a plan to make the mobile battle royale game Free Fire — which was the most downloaded mobile game in the world in 2019 and 2020, according to mobile insights firm App Annie — more popular in the U.S.

For the first time, players and followers of Free Fire in the U.S. get a chance to make their mark on the Free Fire esports scene. The Liquid Free Fire Series is an open qualifier 24-team tournament, with the goal of introducing U.S. esports fans to Free Fire. All interested players are encouraged to sign up here, starting today.

Developed and published globally by Garena, Free Fire is designed for mobile and has been particularly successful in Asia and emerging markets around the world. The three-week tournament will provide opportunities for players of all levels to win rewards (including Free Fire in-game currency and season passes), practice in a collaborative environment, and watch matches alongside Free Fire communities.

The events take place on June 5-6, June 12-13, June 19-20, and June 26-27. All regular season and Finals matches will be livestreamed at twitch.tv/teamliquid. Globally, the Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore is the first global event of the 2021 season, with a $2 million prize pool. The last Free Fire World Series (in 2019) set viewership records with more than two million peak viewers, 7.5 million hours watched, and an average viewership of 1.2 million. Free Fire is among the five most-watched esports, in terms of overall hours watched.

Free Fire achieved a record high of over 100 million peak daily active users in 2020.

Nick Charles, Team Liquid community manager, said in a statement that Team Liquid began as a community forum and it is fostering that as an esports organization now with the effort to introduce Free Fire to the West. Team Liquid was founded in 2000 in the Netherlands and today it has more than 100 esports athletes competing across 15 games including Free Fire. Axiomatic owns a controlling interest in Team Liquid.