Growth spurts are turning point moments in the life of any expanding company. As a CEO or high-level manager, the processes laid down when a company makes the leap from fresh startup to staffs of 25, 50, 100 or 300 people can make all the difference in the long-term success or failure of the business.

With more cooks in the kitchen, a unified approach to business agility is key, especially in a post-covid age of remote/hybrid workforces. That’s why the highly adaptive, ultra-responsive, results driven, and team-based Agile methodology is an organizing principle powering so much positive growth with so many expanding companies these days.

Over 70 percent of companies are adopting Agile workflows, with an overwhelming 98 percent of those reporting positive progress. If handled correctly, it’s a process that ultimately works.

So the smart, focused business leader understands they’ve got an important decision to make: put a battle-tested, collaboration-centric structure in place now for your teams and leaders …or risk being unable to shift and adapt fast enough later as your organization grows.

The answer is Favro, a platform for collaborative planning to make sure your entire organisation is always on the same page and in sync with each other.

Favro is how growing companies stay nimble without falling prey to stale bureaucracy. The all-in-one app puts all of a company’s departments under one Favro umbrella with individual organizing goals, principles and tools for managers, IT, marketing, product, operations, human resources, sales and all the other departments that make a company go.

Favro uses four building block components to organize everything a company does. Favro Cards chart every project happening inside your organization, with team members, timelines, objectives and basic communication means within that group all included. Cards are then organized into Favro Boards, so each department can track every initiative that touches their work and monitor their role. And, Boards are grouped organically into Favro Collections, identifying all the major and minor objectives faced by the entire workforce.

Finally, Favro Relations show everyone how a company actually interacts, with natural navigation between all teams and vertical levels of the organization, so you’ll always know how each individual fits into a specific project or the overall company infrastructure.

Whether you’re focused on how one project or objective is doing or if you want to zoom out and look at the entire company from an overhead view, Favro offers the tools to see all those pieces clearly from every level for the ultimate in collaborative planning and execution. Employees always know what’s on their plate, who they’re working with, and how it connects to all the other projects pushing the company forward.

Favro integrates with all the favorite tools a company uses already, including Slack, Jira, Dropbox, Google Drive, Google Calendar, Microsoft OneDrive, GitHub, GitLab, Zapier, Unito, and through its API and webhooks.

And just like Favro’s tools, an organization’s Favro subscription can also scale to their needs over time. With plans ranging from two users and up, you can now save 25 percent. Sign up for a free 14 day trial at the Favro website, and if you then choose to purchase a plan enter the code FPD2021Z for the discount.