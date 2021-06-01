Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.
Electronic Arts announced today that the next Battlefield is having its reveal on June 9 at 7 a.m. Pacific.
Battlefield was EA’s best answer to Activision’s juggernaut Call of Duty series, and hits like Battlefield 4 and Battlefield 1 helped grow the franchise. 2018’s Battlefield V, however, didn’t meet EA’s sales expectations.
#Battlefield Reveal
June 9 pic.twitter.com/DvNEcCDtPg
— Battlefield (@Battlefield) June 1, 2021
Meanwhile, Call of Duty has continued to dominate, thanks in large part to the free-to-play battle royale Call of Duty: Warzone. Battlefield’s own attempt at battle royale, Battlefield V’s Firestorm mode, didn’t gain much traction.
This new game will give the series a chance to regain its momentum. EA has also mobile game studio Industrial Toys making a mobile version of Battlefield that should launch in 2022.
This reveal for Battlefield is happening just a few days before E3 starts June 12, which will bring with it a wave of other game announcements. EA is not taking part in E3, but it is holding a separate EA Play event on July 22.
GamesBeatGamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How will you do that? Membership includes access to:
- Newsletters, such as DeanBeat
- The wonderful, educational, and fun speakers at our events
- Networking opportunities
- Special members-only interviews, chats, and "open office" events with GamesBeat staff
- Chatting with community members, GamesBeat staff, and other guests in our Discord
- And maybe even a fun prize or two
- Introductions to like-minded parties