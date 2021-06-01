Start transforming your game’s economy and increase your bottom line. Get the free guide now.

Electronic Arts announced today that the next Battlefield is having its reveal on June 9 at 7 a.m. Pacific.

Battlefield was EA’s best answer to Activision’s juggernaut Call of Duty series, and hits like Battlefield 4 and Battlefield 1 helped grow the franchise. 2018’s Battlefield V, however, didn’t meet EA’s sales expectations.

Meanwhile, Call of Duty has continued to dominate, thanks in large part to the free-to-play battle royale Call of Duty: Warzone. Battlefield’s own attempt at battle royale, Battlefield V’s Firestorm mode, didn’t gain much traction.

This new game will give the series a chance to regain its momentum. EA has also mobile game studio Industrial Toys making a mobile version of Battlefield that should launch in 2022.

This reveal for Battlefield is happening just a few days before E3 starts June 12, which will bring with it a wave of other game announcements. EA is not taking part in E3, but it is holding a separate EA Play event on July 22.