Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.
Crytek announced today that the Crysis Remastered Trilogy is coming out this fall for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. You can also play it on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S with improved performance via backward compatibility.
2007’s Crysis already got a remaster in 2020, but this is the first time Crysis 2 and Crysis 3 are getting the same treatment. These new remasters will also be available individually.
These shooters became famous for defining graphical prowess in the late 2000s. If you bought a new PC, you often wanted to see how well it could run Crysis as a barometer of your machine’s power.
As time went by, these games did finally start to age. The remasters pretty them up again while making them available on modern consoles.
GamesBeatGamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How will you do that? Membership includes access to:
- Newsletters, such as DeanBeat
- The wonderful, educational, and fun speakers at our events
- Networking opportunities
- Special members-only interviews, chats, and "open office" events with GamesBeat staff
- Chatting with community members, GamesBeat staff, and other guests in our Discord
- And maybe even a fun prize or two
- Introductions to like-minded parties