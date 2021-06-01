Start transforming your game’s economy and increase your bottom line. Get the free guide now.

Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.

Crytek announced today that the Crysis Remastered Trilogy is coming out this fall for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. You can also play it on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S with improved performance via backward compatibility.

2007’s Crysis already got a remaster in 2020, but this is the first time Crysis 2 and Crysis 3 are getting the same treatment. These new remasters will also be available individually.

These shooters became famous for defining graphical prowess in the late 2000s. If you bought a new PC, you often wanted to see how well it could run Crysis as a barometer of your machine’s power.

As time went by, these games did finally start to age. The remasters pretty them up again while making them available on modern consoles.