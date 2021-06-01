Start transforming your game’s economy and increase your bottom line. Get the free guide now.

Kingston Technology sold its HyperX gaming accessories brand to HP in March for $425 million. But Kingston is announcing today it’s rebranding its memory products for gamers business with the launch of its new brand Kingston Fury.

Fountain Valley, California-based Kingston sold its gaming peripherals business — mice, keyboards, and headphones — to HP, but it retained the right to make memory products that were much closer to the company’s core business. The brand will be a high-performance, enthusiast, and gaming brand targeted at hardcore gamers who want the best performance for high-end games on the PC.

While Kingston sold off the successful HyperX brand, now it has to revive a brand around Kingston Fury for its dynamic random access memory (DRAM), flash memory, and SSD gaming products. Kingston is the largest independent memory manufacturer in the world when it comes to assembling memory devices from components made by others. That means it doesn’t have to invest in the multibillion chip factories used to fabricate chips, but it does take those chips and assemble products with them. The original Fury brand debuted in 2014.

The company has engineering expertise related to things like overclocking, or running chips at higher than specified ratings to get the best performance.

Craig Tilmont, senior director of marketing at Kingston, said in a statement that the Kingston Fury brand represents the highest-performing memory modules and it will rely on Kingston’s abilities as a manufacturer. Kingston will soon unveil its full line of Kingston Fury DDR4 and DDR3 main memory chip module offerings, and in the fourth quarter it will launch DDR5 memory modules currently undergoing compatibility and qualification testing with motherboard vendors.

The products in the lineup will include the Kingston Fury Renegade, or DRAM chips with high-performance speeds and low latencies aimed at performance with DDR4 frequencies up to 5333MHz; the Kingston Fury Beast for a cost-effective solution with DDR3 and DDR4 RGB and non-RGB products and speeds up to 3733MHz; and the Kingston Fury Impact, a DRAM memory module aimed at boosting performance for laptops, NUCs (next unit of computing, a small computer) and other small form-factor PCs (in DDR3 and DDR4) with speeds up to 3200MHz.

Kingston expects to make announcements related to the brand with esports teams around the world. Privately held Kingston has an estimated $13 billion in revenues and 3,600 employees.