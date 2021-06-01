Start transforming your game’s economy and increase your bottom line. Get the free guide now.

Team Liquid, the owner of numerous esports teams, and Dell’s Alienware gamer hardware division have introduced Good in Gaming, a new social good platform built around the concepts of education, empowerment, and inclusive competition.

Through Good in Gaming (GIG), the longtime partners aim to make gaming more inclusive, giving back to communities, and inspiring people to support each other while learning more about the space they love.

Earlier this year, Team Liquid and Alienware announced the renewal of one of esports’ longest-tenured brand relationships which started in 2011.

Team Liquid chief business development officer Mike Milanov said in a statement that the partnership is oriented toward making a more inclusive and accessible esports industry. The partners will focus the program on creating educational opportunities, empowering communities to succeed, and fostering inclusive competitions.

The platform includes an internship program where two interns will receive four-month paid internships within Team Liquid that include onboarding, hands-on education, goal-setting, mentoring, and project work intended to add value to their resumes/work portfolios. It also includes a scholarship program where four students will receive $7,000 educational stipends and the opportunity to be coached by Liquid mentors for four months.

In addition to other requirements, applicants must play at least one full Alienware Tournament Series match.

Liquid Mastery

Image Credit: Team Liquid/Alienware

This six-part video content series developed by Team Liquid’s 1UP Studios will profile masters across varying esports crafts to share wisdom and practical tips to those looking to embark on their own journeys. Alongside host Kelly Link, Team Liquid employees will guide viewers on an exploration into the business of esports in an educational and entertaining format.

And the Legacy Project will be a six-part mini-series that follows Liquid players and leadership as they introduce their personal esports journeys and those who helped them along the way. As part of Legacy, the players and leaders will also donate Alienware hardware to their charity of choice. First to be profiled is Liquid co-CEO Steve Arhancet.

Alienware Tournament Series (ATS)

The newest series of gaming competitions enables gamers of all levels (aged 13-plus) from North America, Europe, Brazil, and Australia/New Zealand to participate in a professionally produced international tournament. The first competition (Fortnite) kicks off on June 10 with a max of 1,000 weekly competitors from each region.

In addition to potential prizes (first-place cash prizes, Alienware ARK laptops, monitors, keyboards and mice, Liquid+ points, and Liquid apparel), each participant will support a good cause. For every match played, Alienware and Team Liquid will make a donation to Able Gamers. And, participants aged 17+ become eligible to apply for the scholarship and mentorship programs (above).

The competition runs every Thursday through July 8 with final rounds to be played on Saturday, July 17 (twitch.tv/TeamLiquid).