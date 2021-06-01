Presented by Denuvo

Whether you're a big studio or indie developer, piracy, app cloning, and cheating has a direct impact on your revenue.

Increasingly, games of every size are becoming targets of pirates and cheaters, and the problem is growing. Cheating has a major impact on the reputation and legitimacy of your game — and it directly influences how legitimate players respond to your studio and your portfolio.

The growing impact of cheating and piracy

More than 2.5 billion players worldwide are playing video games — including cheaters. The Irdeto Global Gaming Survey revealed that 60% of gamers across the globe have had their multiplayer gaming experience negatively impacted by other players cheating. And 77% are likely to walk away from a multiplayer online game if they feel that other players are gaining an unfair advantage through cheating. Plus a Global Gaming Survey found that nearly half of gamers are less likely to buy in-game content if the encounter cheating.

Serious gamers are being run off and walking away from playing the games that are major targets of hacks and cheats — there’s no way to hide the impact and damage these cheaters cause in real time.

At the same time, piracy is directly draining the revenue streams from app stores, ad revenues, and in-game purchases. By 2021, the mobile gaming industry is expected to dominate the global gaming market by 59%, and pirates and cheaters are taking notice. They target mobile games as soon as they are released, giving away the whole unlocked game ad-free. But even worse, pirates will sometimes swoop in even before a game is released, stealing it, revamping it, and republishing it more cheaply to draw away players, make themselves money, and cut the legitimate developer out of the loop.

And when pirated games, which generally lack the key features of the legitimate game such as high score leaderboards and multiplayer real-time gaming, but also don’t receive the critical updates that keep the games up-to-date and competitive, players are disappointed and the original studio will often take the fall.

Bottom line: Developers are losing their audiences and their cash flow is getting decimated — as well as their ability to continue to invest in new and innovative games.

Protecting games of every size

AI-powered tech solutions make cheat and theft protection for players, communities, and gaming studios available at significantly lower cost than in the past, and within reach for studies of every size and games of every type. Lightweight and easy to implement, they can be integrated within minutes, without any game source code modification.

The technology can offer real-time detection of multiplayer aimbots, overlays, and maphacks that use drivers, hypervisors, and other common cheat method, all relying on security features offered by mainstream hardware in combination with game-agnostic machine learning. Cheat detections can be reported to an easy-to-use web application, enabling your security engineers or gameplay services to act in real-time.

This kind of solution runs only when your game is running, and does not collect any personally identifiable information. To protect a game, the solution collects information on how the OS interacts with the game and sends the information to Amazon-hosted servers for cheat detection, where game publishers are alerted, and then decide how to respond to the cheaters found.

To learn more about how cheats and theft can affect your players’ experience and your game’s integrity, the best-in-class anti-cheat strategies from the world’s biggest games, and the anti-cheat technology available to back up your studio’s revenue and community, don’t miss this VB Live event.

