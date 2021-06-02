Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.

IT asset management platform Lansweeper has raised €130 million ($158 million) from venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners.

Founded out of Belgium in 2004, the Lansweeper platform scans corporate networks to identify all “assets” such as servers, routers, workstations, printers, monitors, and installed software. This gives IT personnel and managers a “single source of truth” on all the hardware, software, and users across the company, giving visibility into blind spots to ensure software and licensing is up-to-date, for example, and improving security by surfacing all endpoints wherever they reside.

“You can’t manage, protect, optimize, or secure what you don’t know you have — first you need accurate visibility into your IT estate,” Lansweeper CEO Dave Goosens told VentureBeat.

Ultimately, it’s all about minimizing risks through giving insights into a broad gamut of IT infrastructure through real-time inventorizing — Lansweeper detects assets the very second they connect to the company network, without having to install any software.

“Users get access to a complete and up-to-date overview of their IT estate, enabling them to spearhead all network-related tasks, projects, and decisions,” Goosens added. “With accurate data, users can answer questions on their IT that no one else can, and be on top of their IT at all times.”

Lansweeper has garnered some notable enterprise clients such as IBM, Allianz, Samsung, Nestlé, and Maersk, and back in 2018 it received a majority investment from private equity firm Dovesco. With its latest minority investment from Insight Partners, the company is gearing up to launch a new cloud platform that integrates its IT asset discover software with a “modern, cloud-based interface” to take things to the next level.

“With Lansweeper Cloud, we are building on our existing IT asset discovery capabilities and enabling the use of this data in support of more scenarios throughout an organization,” Goosens explained.”