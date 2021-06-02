Start transforming your game’s economy and increase your bottom line. Get the free guide now.

Comunix, the maker of the hit game Pokerface, has raised $30 million in funding to reinvent social gaming experiences.

Pokerface is a Texas Hold’em poker mobile game that lets people play while seeing each other on video chat. It has generated billions of minutes in video.

March Gaming led the round, and new investors participating include Powerhouse, Woori Capital, and Altshuler Shaham. Existing investors that also participated include Kaedan Capital, Velo Partners, Moon Active, Mitch Garber, Shay Ben-Yitzhak, Eitan Reisel, and Baladi Ventures.

Mobile gaming represents one of the fastest-growing forms of digital entertainment, accounting for 52% of the global games market, which reached $175 billion in value in 2020 and which Newzoo predicted will surpass $200 billion in value by 2023. As mobile games continue to gain traction among new audiences, the industry is expected to reach $98 billion in revenue by 2024, according to Sensor Tower.

Image Credit: Comunix

Founded in 2018 and based in Tel Aviv, Israel, Comunix currently has 47 employees, up fivefold from a year ago. The company has raised $33 million to date.

Pokerface has experienced explosive revenue and user growth and now has over 1 million monthly active users worldwide, the company said. Pokerface users range in age from 25 to 40, and 31% of active users are female. Comunix will use its new funding to continue growing Pokerface, further expand its gaming platform, and aggressively hire talent across the company.

Or Ben Shimon, CEO of Comunix, said in a statement that the funding is a big milestone as it validates the company’s vision for interactive gaming experiences grounded in human connection. He said the company has been blown away as people from all over the world who have embraced Pokerface as a way to simultaneously play and connect with their friends and family.

Image Credit: Comunix

Gregory Milken, managing partner at March Gaming, said in a statement that the the growth of Pokerface is a testament to the community-centric approach to classic social gaming.

In the past year, Comunix has raised its revenue by 12-fold and user base by 9-fold over the last year, Shimon said in an email to GamesBeat.

“Comunix aims to reinvent the current gaming experience by integrating innovative methods for human communication, such as group video chat, to create a seamless social experience for users,” Shimon said. “Our first game Pokerface is the world’s first mobile social poker game that allows friends from all over the world to play Texas Hold’em poker and connect via group video chat. The explosion in popularity of Pokerface, which has over one million monthly active users worldwide, is a testament to the strength of our team and our unique, community-centric approach to classic social gaming.”