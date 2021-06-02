Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.

If the term financial modeling conjures images of investment bankers flashing spreadsheets on the catwalk…well, you’re not actually too far from the truth.

There may not actually be a catwalk, but financial pros definitely use financial modeling to get their bonafides in front of the right bosses and prospective clients. The practice of financial modeling is a bit like looking into a business-infused crystal ball, using gathered data and your own inherent skills and abilities to extrapolate the results of any number of business interactions.

What happens if you buy out a rival? What happens if sales don’t improve 20 percent by next quarter? What happens if you take on a new supplier and seriously ratchet up your production abilities? With financial modeling, you can go a long way toward seeing the results of those questions before actually playing them out in real life.

The Financial Modeling for Beginners in Excel course is a perfect introduction to this much-in-demand business skill, a career path that can quickly get you on your way to a six-figure paycheck.

This four-hour deep-dive course into the depths of financial modeling is led by a guy who really knows his stuff in this arena, longtime software developer and author Bryan Hong. Hong is a true Excel expert, writing the 101 Excel Series paperback books that dig into all the capabilities of one of the world’s most powerful data organization apps.

Even if you’ve never handled business projections or seriously crunching financial data before, this training is a fast track into this world of big money and big decisions.

Hong starts with the basics for Excel newbies. Over 43 lectures, training explains all the building blocks, from gathering and organizing data to using Excel to extract just the details you want from that raw information.

By the time students are through this 4-hour crash course, they’ll not only have assembled their own financial model for the first time, they’ll also know the steps for understanding revenue, expenses, profit and loss, cash flow, and other key factors that can put motivated students in line for work in this high-paying career.

The Financial Modeling for Beginners in Excel course regularly sells for $200, but right now, the complete session is available for over 90 percent off that total, down to just $19.99.

