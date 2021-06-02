Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.

As we all start returning to a normal, covid-free life, a lot of us may start looking to make some changes. Especially when it comes to our careers. For the last 18 months or so, we’ve all been doing our best to keep our heads above water, but now feels like a great time to change things up, right?

If you are looking for a new and exciting role, then you are most certainly in the right place. We have so many amazing companies posting roles on our Job Board, and this week we decided to highlight three of them, who are all actively recruiting for a large number of positions.

Check them out.

Klaviyo is a world-leading marketing automation platform dedicated to accelerating revenue and customer connection for online businesses using the channels they own like email, web, and mobile. Enabling brands to leverage these owned marketing channels, Klaviyo makes it easy to store, access, analyze, and use transactional and behavioral data to power highly targeted customer and prospect communications. Their hybrid customer-data and marketing-platform model allows companies to grow by fostering direct, high-fidelity relationships with customers, without giving up their valuable data.

People who are curious by nature and love picking up new skills feel right at home at Klaviyo. In 2018, the company invested in running opt-in classes on data science, Python, R, and public speaking — just to name a few — and all Klaviyo staff get an annual stipend to use towards conferences, courses, or materials to help them level up their skills. Best of all, Klaviyo is proud of building a culture where every employee cares about learning from and teaching one another.

Sounds like your kind of place? Then check out their profile on our job board, where they’re hiring for over 100 different positions.

Founded in 1965 by the late Ray Dolby, Dolby was born out of its founder’s passion for connecting science and art. The present-day company reflects the innovative and creative vision of its namesake. Dolby is made up of artists, scientists, and visionaries who have a shared passion for light and sound. People who work at Dolby are genuinely interested in their work and are motivated by one another’s enthusiasm for what they do. Plus, the company cares about the wellbeing of its employees — it’s a very supportive and compassionate culture.

Dolby values the health of its employees. Bowls of fresh fruit dot the expansive workplace, which also boasts a fully operational gym with personal trainers and group classes. A trailblazing, forward-thinking mentality is baked into the culture at Dolby. The company’s bold and imaginative leanings can be seen in its willingness to experiment within different technologies to enhance audio and video content, as well as initiatives piloting the latest HDR and color technologies.

Dolby is looking to add hundreds of new people to their team, in various departments including Engineering, Public Relations, and many more.

Avanade is the leading provider of innovative digital and cloud services, business solutions, and design-led experiences in the Microsoft ecosystem. Its people bring bold, fresh thinking combined with technology, business, and industry expertise to help make a genuine human impact. Avanade prides itself on bringing clients the very best thinking through a collaborative culture that honors diversity and reflects the communities in which they operate.

Many employees say they appreciate Avanade’s down-to-earth environment, which continues to thrive even as the company has grown in size. Those in leadership positions uphold an open-door policy, and people know that all it takes to get face time is simply sending them an Outlook calendar invite. Employees also value making connections with one another by spending time together outside of work and planning social events.

Avanade are on a major hiring spree at the moment, with over 700 open positions on our job board right now!