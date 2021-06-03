Start transforming your game’s economy and increase your bottom line. Get the free guide now.

Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.

ArtCraft Entertainment announced today that its massively multiplayer online RPG Crowfall is launching for PC on July 6.

Crowfall was crowdfunded on Kickstarter back in 2015, raising over $1.7 million and collecting even more money via donations since then. The game is trying to stand out from other MMOs by focusing on players’ power to change its virtual world.

“Crowfall is a dynamic universe, where players control the direction of the game: cities will rise, castles will fall,” ArtCraft details. “Recruit an army and lay siege to your enemies. Hire an assassin to turn the tide of a campaign. Form a band of mercenaries to raid your neighbor’s stronghold. The fate of the Dying Worlds will be determined by player decisions, choices that will reshape the battle and change the shape of this world, forever.”

The MMO also has a focus on player-vs.-player combat, which includes castle sieges that can support two groups of 100 fighting each other.