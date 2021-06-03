Start transforming your game’s economy and increase your bottom line. Get the free guide now.

Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.

EA announced today on a blog post that Knockout City has reached 5 million players.

The competitive dodgeball game from Velan Studios released on May 21 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The title has become a quick hit thanks to its simple-yet-addicting action, which has players trying to eliminate each other by throwing balls at one another.

Now, 5 million players doesn’t necessarily mean 5 million sold, as Knockout City is available on the subscriptions services Xbox Game Pass and EA Play. But this is still a strong start for the title. The base version of the game cost $20, but players can also spend extra money on cosmetics. So the more players it has, the more potential money Knockout City can keep making.

Also, as a side note, I’ve been playing Knockout City and have been enjoying myself a good bit. EA could have a hit with some legs with this one.