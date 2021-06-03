Start transforming your game’s economy and increase your bottom line. Get the free guide now.

Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.

You might not know it, but you are living through 2021’s Summer Game Mess. This includes the digital Electronic Entertainment Expo as well as other events like Steam Next Fest and Summer Game Fest. But when is E3? And when does Summer Game Fest begin? Oh, and what about all of the satellite events? Well, that’s what we’re here for.

Summer Game Mess is our attempt to bring everything that is happening together into one schedule. We will do our best to keep this updated, but if you see a discrepancy, please feel free to contact us to let us know.

Let’s get to the list — if an event doesn’t have a time alongside it, consider that to be announced.

Saturday, June 5

Wednesday, June 9

Battlefield 2021 reveal

Guerilla Collective II @ 8 am. Pacific time

Thursday, June 10

Summer Game Fest @ 11 a.m. Pacific time

Monark RPG reveal

Friday, June 11

Saturday, June 12

Wholesome Games @ 10 a.m. Pacific time

Devolver Digital

E3 2021 begins

You can watch all of the below E3 events on the E3’s channels, including its Twitch.

E3 Day One: Saturday, June 12

Ubisoft Forward @ noon Pacific time

Gearbox

GamesBeat session

E3 Day Two: Sunday, June 13

Xbox + Bethesda Showcase @ 10 a.m. Pacific time

Square Enix @ 12:15pm Pacific time

PC Gaming Show

Future Games Show @ 4pm Pacific time

Warner Bros. Games

Back4Blood

24 Entertainment

E3 Day Three: Monday, June 14

Several indie devs

Take-Two Interactive

Mythical Games

Freedom Games

Razer

Capcom

Verizon

Intellivision

Venn session

E3 Day Four: Tuesday, June 15

Nintendo @ 9 a.m. Pacific time

Nintendo Treehouse Live

Bandai Namco

Yooreka Games

GameSpot

Official E3 2021 Awards Show

Summer Game Mess continues

Monday, June 14

Wednesday, June 16

June

Flying Wild Hog/Jagex sci-fi MMO reveal

Thursday, July 15

Monday, July 19

Virtual GDC (continues through July 23)

Thursday, July 22