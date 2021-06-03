Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.
You might not know it, but you are living through 2021’s Summer Game Mess. This includes the digital Electronic Entertainment Expo as well as other events like Steam Next Fest and Summer Game Fest. But when is E3? And when does Summer Game Fest begin? Oh, and what about all of the satellite events? Well, that’s what we’re here for.
Summer Game Mess is our attempt to bring everything that is happening together into one schedule. We will do our best to keep this updated, but if you see a discrepancy, please feel free to contact us to let us know.
Let’s get to the list — if an event doesn’t have a time alongside it, consider that to be announced.
Saturday, June 5
- Indie Live Expo
- Guerilla Collective @ 8 a.m. Pacific time
Wednesday, June 9
- Battlefield 2021 reveal
- Guerilla Collective II @ 8 am. Pacific time
Thursday, June 10
- Summer Game Fest @ 11 a.m. Pacific time
- Monark RPG reveal
Friday, June 11
- Netflix Geeked Week @ 9 a.m. Pacific time
- Koch Gaming Prime Time @ noon Pacific time
- IGN Expo @ 1 p.m. Pacific time
Saturday, June 12
- Wholesome Games @ 10 a.m. Pacific time
- Devolver Digital
E3 2021 begins
You can watch all of the below E3 events on the E3’s channels, including its Twitch.
E3 Day One: Saturday, June 12
- Ubisoft Forward @ noon Pacific time
- Gearbox
- GamesBeat session
E3 Day Two: Sunday, June 13
- Xbox + Bethesda Showcase @ 10 a.m. Pacific time
- Square Enix @ 12:15pm Pacific time
- PC Gaming Show
- Future Games Show @ 4pm Pacific time
- Warner Bros. Games
- Back4Blood
- 24 Entertainment
E3 Day Three: Monday, June 14
- Several indie devs
- Take-Two Interactive
- Mythical Games
- Freedom Games
- Razer
- Capcom
- Verizon
- Intellivision
- Venn session
E3 Day Four: Tuesday, June 15
- Nintendo @ 9 a.m. Pacific time
- Nintendo Treehouse Live
- Bandai Namco
- Yooreka Games
- GameSpot
- Official E3 2021 Awards Show
Summer Game Mess continues
Monday, June 14
Wednesday, June 16
- Unreal Build
- Steam Next Fest @ 10 a.m. Pacific time
June
- Flying Wild Hog/Jagex sci-fi MMO reveal
Thursday, July 15
Monday, July 19
- Virtual GDC (continues through July 23)
Thursday, July 22
GamesBeatGamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How will you do that? Membership includes access to:
- Newsletters, such as DeanBeat
- The wonderful, educational, and fun speakers at our events
- Networking opportunities
- Special members-only interviews, chats, and "open office" events with GamesBeat staff
- Chatting with community members, GamesBeat staff, and other guests in our Discord
- And maybe even a fun prize or two
- Introductions to like-minded parties