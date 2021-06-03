Start transforming your game’s economy and increase your bottom line. Get the free guide now.

New info regarding upcoming and unannounced 2K Games projects popped up on Reddit yesterday, and I have confirmed that the leak is accurate. This might give fans an early look into what to expect from the NBA 2K publisher as it prepares to partake in the Electronic Entertainment Expo digital event on Monday, June 14. That includes a new Borderlands spinoff, a new Marvel game from Civilization studio Firaxis, and another project called Codename Volt.

The leak came from Reddit user “swine_flu_greg” who posted it to /r/GamingLeaksAndRumours. Greg noted that NBA 2K22 will feature Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki on at least one variation of the upcoming basketball sim. That is real as are the other listed games.

The Borderlands spinoff is Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, which is a game that European gaming news site Gamereactor.eu teased earlier this spring. And Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford essentially confirmed its existence as part of his effort to respond to rumors. Gearbox is developing Wonderlands, which will still focus on Borderlands-style class-based shooting action.

The Firaxis game is a turn-based strategy game but with Marvel superheroes. The leak pitches it as “XCOM with Marvel heroes,” and that is a fair way of describing what players should expect. XCOM has players commanding agents in small skirmishes, and now Firaxis will weave some Avengers flavor into that foundation. So expect to see Iron Man, Wolverine, and others to show up for this one.

Finally, Codename Volt is a new sci-fi action game that also brings in magic and other supernatural capabilities for the player and the enemies. Again, the leak does a good job of summing up what to expect calling it “Cthulhu meets Saints Row.” This is the new game from Hangar 13, which previously created Mafia III for 2K Games.