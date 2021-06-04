Start transforming your game’s economy and increase your bottom line. Get the free guide now.

The rumored Nintendo Switch Pro probably won’t pop up before E3, and GamesBeat editors Mike Minotti and Jeff Grubb talk about that and more on GamesBeat Decides.

Also, what is up with Elden Ring, Marvel XCOM leaks, and God of War? E3 2021 is heating up, and the crew is getting excited and is ready to answer your questions.