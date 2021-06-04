Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.

NET ZERO LEADERS SUMMIT (JAPAN BUSINESS CONFERENCE 2021) — MEETING THE CHALLENGE TO ACHIEVE CARBON NEUTRALITY BY 2050 THROUGH A POSITIVE CYCLE OF ECONOMIC GROWTH AND ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION — ONLINE EVENT FROM WEDNESDAY, JULY 28

To register: https://www.jetro.go.jp/en/events/jbc/

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) are pleased to announce the jointly organized “NET ZERO Leaders Summit (Japan Business Conference 2021)” to promote efforts towards green investment and realizing carbon neutrality by 2050. Please refer to the attached full News Release for details.

Main program

The main program consists of keynote speeches by representatives of Japan’s government, key opinion leaders (KOLs) and CEOs of large corporations that lead the green industry, as well as panel discussions on future trends and issues surrounding the shift to carbon neutrality.* Streaming will be broadcast live on July 28 and 29, JST, multiple times for different time zones.

* Details of the main program, including the list of keynote speakers, will be announced through upcoming news releases and on the summit’s official website.

Details of NET ZERO Leaders Summit (Japan Business Conference 2021)*

Organizers: Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO)

Event date: From Wednesday, July 28, 2021 Online

Event agenda:

– Panel discussion by world leaders (Main Program)

– Interactive sessions between companies and attendees through virtual event booths by Japanese firms

Attendance fee: Free

*The event details above are valid as of June 2, 2021 and are subject to change according to unforeseen circumstances surrounding preparation.

