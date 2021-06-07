Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.

While few coding languages have experienced the type of explosive growth seen by Python over the past decade, its creator still thinks there’s room for improvement — and he’s got a plan to make it happen.

While Python has never been one of the faster languages in executing commands, especially next to the world’s most popular programming language C, Python’s creator Guido van Rossum says he promises to double its speed in Python 3.11 debuting next year.

Considering Python is already gaining on C to potentially take the top spot as the world’s most used coding language later this year, this powerful, versatile, and easy-to-use discipline could be about to experience another big surge. With the training in The Complete 2021 Python Expert Super Bundle, first-timers can get a firm grip on why Python is a must-have skillset for modern web development.

This collection of 12 courses including more than 87 hours of training starts from the ground up, explaining core Python concepts before expanding to showcase its key role in data analysis, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and some of tech’s most intriguing explorations.

The instruction opens with those core tenets in courses like Python Programming, Programming Fundamentals, and Introduction to Programming Using Python. Even those without any Python experience will soon learn baseline Python programming, then move into more advanced areas like file operations, regular expressions, working with binary data, and more.

Training spreads further as The Hands-On Python for Networking Professionals gets budding coders considering how to use Python in task automation. Then, Python’s abilities to create security tools, spot vulnerabilities, and fix them are at the heart of using Python for Security.

Finally, Python’s open-source roots are on display in training like Dive Into the Python Standard Library, Use the Standard Library, and Using Community Code which examine the libraries of resources available to create virtually anything using Python.

