The numbers don’t lie. About 85 percent of marketers say video is an effective attention grabber online. Nearly 94 percent say video has helped customers better understand their product. And of those marketers already using video in their awareness and advertising efforts, an overwhelming 99 percent said yes, they will absolutely continue those practices through 2021.

Those numbers are overwhelming. Video is an absolute king-maker for brands and businesses who know how to produce quality video content. Of course…that’s often the trick, isn’t it? Creating quality video usually requires hours of work and a level of expertise that isn’t common and can cost some serious cash.

Camtasia 2021 can strip out all those extra layers and obstacles in the process and just help creators make awesome professional-grade videos for business campaigns, social media, and more, all without the hours of painstaking editing and production work those projects often take.

Loaded with pre-built video templates, Camtasia users can select from a handful of easy to assemble video options. Projects can start with recording a computer screen for a web tutorial, importing a PowerPoint presentation to turn it into a video, importing a smartphone-recorded clip, or a bunch of other multimedia options that can all be dropped right into a project.

A beginner-friendly platform with loads of customization options once you know the lay of the land, the Camtasia interface streamlines the stuff that usually makes video editing difficult, like adding effects, inserting music and titles, or just the basics of simple editing.

Speaking of music, Camtasia’s list of helpful aids also includes a full library of royalty-free music and sound effects for your use, assuring you never grab some music that you shouldn’t and open you or your business up to a nasty copyright infringement case.

This package also includes a year of free upgrades and program maintenance to Camtasia 2021 throughout the year, so you not only enjoy the 75 new and modern transition effects, motion blur and corner rounding abilities, and customizable media clips that were added to Camtasiafor 2021, but they’ll also give you the complete Camtasia 2022 for free when it’s released later this year.

This full Camtasia 2021 package is a $299 value, but in addition to the initial $100 you can take off the price, the ongoing Father’s Day Sale allows you to shave another 20 percent off your total by using the code WELOVEDAD during checkout. Your final price? Just $159.20.

Prices subject to change.

