B2B data company ZoomInfo has acquired Insent, an AI startup that makes web-based conversational chatbots for sales and marketing teams. Terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Insent integrates with companies’ existing marketing and CRM tools to derive additional context for website visitors, such as deanonymizing specific visitors to establish what company they work for. The tools can also track website behavior to deliver automated tailored messages to people based on who they are and what they’re doing at that moment. This may involve sending a link to a case study to show that a company has relevant experience in the prospect’s industry, for instance.

Insent also offers calendar integrations that enable visitors to schedule meetings with humans from inside a bot conversation.

ZoomInfo works with major enterprises such as SAP, Siemens, Vodafone, and Barclays to help them manage and organize vast pools of data funneled from various sources (e.g. company websites, job listings, SEC filings, and news articles). This enables sales and marketing teams to target qualified contacts based on criteria such as their location, industry, and size.

It’s easy to see how Insent could complement ZoomInfo, given that they’re both focused on helping sales and marketing teams target prospects. As a result of the acquisition, ZoomInfo said it plans to roll out a product later this year called ZoomInfo Chat to help companies “accelerate the sales process” by identifying potential customers, nurturing the initial relationship, and then passing them off to a live sales rep if needed.