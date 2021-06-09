Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.

Business analytics platform developer Qlik this week lifted the curtain on the comprehensive, paid version of its free Data Literacy program. Qlik’s Data Literacy 2.0 offers organizations instruction and training to help their workforce become more adept at analyzing, working with, and communicating with data. The program starts with an assessment of a customer’s data training needs and then adapts a schedule of coursework, workshops, certification tracks, and consulting services to those needs.

Qlik was founded in Lund, Sweden in 1993 and is now headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. The company is best known for its AI-driven, cloud-native data analytics and integration products based on its proprietary associative analytics engine.

The business intelligence firm launched the Data Literacy Project in 2018 with founding partners Accenture, Cognizant, Experian, Pluralsight, the Chartered Institute of Marketing, and Data to the People. As part of that project, Qlik started its first free data literacy certification training track with self-serve coursework in 2019.

Qlik and the Data Literacy Project have also been eager to quantify the need for better data literacy in a data-driven world. The project’s Human Impact of Data Literacy Report and Qlik’s Data Literacy Index have found a large gap between what organizations believe to be their data literacy needs and how fluent their employees actually are when it comes to analyzing and working with data. To wit — 93% of global business leaders surveyed by Qlik said data literacy in their workforce was “vital.” But just 21% of surveyed employees were confident in their data skills and just 25% felt “fully prepared to use data effectively” in their current roles.

“Being data literate can’t be a specialist skillset or limited to those with technical ability. Everyone needs to be fluent in data in both their personal and professional lives,” Qlik global head of data literacy Paul Barth said in a statement. “As we emerge from global lockdowns and accelerate recovery plans, business leaders need to arm their employees with the skills to succeed in an increasingly digital and data-driven workplace. If they don’t, they not only risk losing talent to organizations making greater investments in employee upskilling, but they stand to undermine the future productivity, performance, and competitiveness of their business.”

Qlik offers a free “Data Fundamentals” course, as well as its full “Data Fluency” employee training program that starts at $250 per student, with volume discounts available. Data Literacy 2.0 includes launch services for starting up a data literacy program in an organization, expert instructor-led and self-service classes in data literacy, student achievement tracking that includes exams and data literacy accreditation and certification, and a community portal through which employees can collaborate on data literacy advancement across an organization.