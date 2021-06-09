Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.

Today, Talend and data warehousing giant Snowflake will announce a major boost to their partnership, specifically the full integration of Talend’s machine learning-based Trust Score into Snowflake’s environment. The arrangement will allow Talend, an open source data integration platform, to reach more customers, while making it easier for Snowflake users, including non-experts, to make better sense of their data and maintain compliance.

“We’ve had all those tools for specialists for a long time. They’re still there in Talend, and if you’re a data quality specialist, we give you all the tools you need to do very complete work,” Christophe Toum, senior director of product management at Talend, told VentureBeat. “What we’ve done [here] is we’ve taken the best practices, looked at all the different dimensions of data quality — validity, completeness, uniqueness, and other other dimensions — and we packaged this data quality into a trust score. We do the heavy lifting. We give you something that’s easy to understand.”

The announcement will be made at Snowflake’s Summit 2021. Yesterday at the event, Snowflake previewed data marketplace, governance tools, and management features, also announcing the general availability of a marketplace that would allow organizations to sell data based on usage.

Partnership 2.0

Prior to this announcement, Snowflake considered Talend an “Elite Partner,” which — among other criteria — means the two companies share over 1,000 customers, and therefore business interests. The distinction made Talend eligible for dedicated Snowflake resources. Snowflake also previously selected Talend for a private preview of Snowpark, which ultimately led to the companies leveling up their arrangement with this full integration.

Now, the integration will make it possible for enterprises to run checks on entire data sets with a simple click, without the use of external applications or moving sample sets. And because Talend’s algorithms will run, compute, and scale entirely natively within Snowflake using Snowpark and Java UDF, the data never leaves the environment. This can reduce risk, complexity, and cost, while also making it easier to meet compliance requirements, according to the companies. With this integration, Talend becomes the first partner to leverage Snowpark and Java UDF to run an application natively inside Snowflake. The capability will be available for all Snowflake customers beginning in Q4 2021.

This isn’t Snowflake’s only recent partnership aimed at easing its customers’ data experiences. In May, the company announced a partnership with ZoomInfo, using a subscription-based B2B intelligence platform to help with the integration of business contact data, specifically.

From diagnosis to prevention

While not part of the announcement, Toum also gave VentureBeat a look into what’s next for Talend’s data offerings: a new concept called “data health.” The idea is that the Trust Score is only one ingredient for ensuring the full health of data and data management, and that this new product would help customers not only act on findings, but do so in a preventative way.

“That’s going to go a lot further than just giving you the diagnosis,” he said. “We actually want to give you the health system for prevention, vaccine, and cure.”

When ready for deployment, the new offering will be rolled into the Snowflake partnership.