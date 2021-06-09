They have major impact on your reputation, cause players to abandon, and take a big bite from your bottom line. Join Dean Takahashi and others to learn how to defend your game against cheaters and pirates.

Arcade1Up announced today that The Simpsons will be the next game that it will convert into a home arcade machine. Preorders open July 15.

The Simpsons arcade game debuted in 1991. It’s a four-player beat-’em-up from Konami, the king of this genre of game at the time. The company also released beat-’em-up arcade hits based on X-Men and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Arcade1Up takes classic arcade machines and makes them available for home use. The cabinets are about three-fourths of the size of the originals. The company has already released a home version of Konami’s TMNT beat-’em-up. These machines also support online multiplayer, which will be a nice feature for a game that is best with four people.

The Simpsons have starred in a bunch of games since the series debuted in 1989, but this one is still my favorite. I have fond memories of battling my way through Springfield with my childhood friends at our local Chuck E. Cheese’s while making our poor parent’s coins disappear faster than Homer’s hair.

The Arcade1Up machine will also come with a bonus game, although we don’t know what that will be yet. It’s smart to bet that it’s another beat-’em-up.